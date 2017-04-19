MLB

Mookie Betts strikes out for first time in 129 regular season plate appearances

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stuck out for first time in 129 regular season plate appearances on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Betts struck out against Francisco Liriano in the top of the fourth inning. His last strikeout in the regular season was on September 12th, 2016 against the Baltimore Orioles.

It is the longest streak by a Red Sox player since Denny Doyle went 159 plate appearances without striking out in 1975.

Betts was hitting .356 on the year with 16 hits and no strikeouts in 11 games on the season before Wednesday night.

