MLB

Watch: Brewers’ Eric Thames hits seventh homer in eight games

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
SI Wire
30 minutes ago

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is now certifiably on fire, blasting his seventh home run in eight games on Thursday, and eighth of the season.

Thames’ ascent is one of the more remarkable stories in recent memory, after he dominated in Korea for several years and returned to MLB this season and began mashing out of the gate. He leads the league in home runs. Here is the most recent one.

It’s a completely absurd opposite field shot off Carlos Martinez.

And here is the Korean call, which is also great.

Wow is right.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters