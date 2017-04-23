MLB

7. Arizona Diamondbacks (12–8, plus-22, LT: 11)

After years of lagging the rest of the league analytically under the old-school duo of Dave Stewart and Tony La Russa, the Mike Hazen-led Diamondbacks are now trying new things just a about every day. One of the most impactful moves has been to hire recently retired pitchers Dan Haren and Burke Badenhop to augment the work of defensive whiz Mike Fitzgerald and improve the team’s run prevention. So far, so great: The D-backs rank among the 10 best teams in baseball in both park-adjusted ERA and park-adjusted fielding-independent pitching...after ranking second-to-last and third-to-last by those measures last year.

Arizona’s offense has been unusually lucky in the way it’s clustered hits together at the plate this season, and those types of random hot streaks tend to regress over time. But an attack led by Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock, and Jake Lamb, complemented by a pitching augmented through better health, the arrival of young right-hander Taijuan Walker, and a group of baseball minds that actually know what they’re doing, could make the Snakes one of the biggest surprises in baseball in 2017.

6. Baltimore Orioles (12-5, plus-7, LT: 8)

5. Boston Red Sox (11-8, plus-3, LT: 4)

4. Cleveland Indians (10–8, plus-9, LT: 5)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters