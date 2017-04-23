MLB

18. Cincinnati Reds (10–9, plus-15, LT: 24)

Facing the defending World Series champions, Bronson Arroyo tossed six sparkling innings, allowing just two runs on three runs, walking one and striking out seven in the Reds' 7–5 win over the Cubs. What made that outing all the more remarkable was Arroyo’s track record. A capable starting pitcher with seven seasons of league-average or better performance for the first decade and a half of his career, Arroyo didn’t pitch in the majors for two-and-a-half years thanks to Tommy John surgery and other setbacks. After getting crushed in his first two appearances of the year, he’s now won his last two starts, capped by Sunday’s gem.

The Reds’ hot start notwithstanding, they likely won’t hover above .500 for much longer, as the team’s youth movement apace. So if you’re a Reds fan, might as well smoke ‘em while you’ve got ‘em. Enjoy the incredible comeback story pulled off by one of the game’s biggest characters. And while you’re at it, savor this masterpiece of trolling:

