29. San Diego Padres (8–12, minus-33, LT: 30)
I could tell you about the perils of high expectations, as the Padres collapsed following their shopping spree for the ages at the 2014 winter meetings. I could highlight the growing pains that inevitably come with playing kids, and how youngsters like Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges will deliver some highlights, but also a whole lot of whiffs, both literal and figurative. But sometimes, the answer to a team’s struggles is so blatantly obvious, you wonder why it can’t immediately get fixed.
The Padres are 10-5 in brown since their throwbacks were introduced. They are 66-99 otherwise.— Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) April 22, 2017
They’ve lost twice since that Tweet went up.