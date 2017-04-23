MLB

17. New York Mets (8–11, minus-3, LT: 6)

Oy.

Several of those injuries should heal soon; Yoenis Cespedes picked up a bat at the end of Sunday night’s loss, but was left in the on-deck circle after a game-ending Jose Reyes flyout. Still, the Mets barely squeaked into the postseason last season amid an avalanche of injuries. With the oldest group of position players in the National League accompanying a Tin Man pitching staff, the margin for error this year will be awfully thin.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters