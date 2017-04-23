17. New York Mets (8–11, minus-3, LT: 6)

Oy.

Several of those injuries should heal soon; Yoenis Cespedes picked up a bat at the end of Sunday night’s loss, but was left in the on-deck circle after a game-ending Jose Reyes flyout. Still, the Mets barely squeaked into the postseason last season amid an avalanche of injuries. With the oldest group of position players in the National League accompanying a Tin Man pitching staff, the margin for error this year will be awfully thin.