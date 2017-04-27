RF: Bryce Harper

.418/.535/.823, 257 OPS+, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 1.9 WAR

If Harper was more banged up than he let on last year, then he's currently healthy as a horse, if a horse could be this locked in at the plate. The 24-year-old is swinging at fewer pitches outside the zone than ever (24.4%), and he leads the NL in walks (20, including four of those time-saving intentional ones). He also leads in batting average, on-base percentage, RBIs, WAR and is second in slugging percentage and OPS+. He's still got more than five months to go, but if you were wondering if he'd ever recapture his 2015 NL MVP form, the answer appears to be an emphatic yes.