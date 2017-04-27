LHP: Chris Sale

1–2, 1.19 ERA, 1.11 FIP, 12.4 K/9, 2.0 WAR

Staffmates Rick Porcello and David Price can testify to the way that many a talented hurler's first season in Boston can fall short of expectations, but thus far Sale has been everything the Red Sox could have hoped for, particularly with Price ailing. Look past the won-loss record—a product of the team scoring just 10 runs in his five starts—and note that Sale has almost twice as many strikeouts (52) as baserunners allowed (29, via 15 hits and six walks) in 29 2/3 innings. He has yet to make a start of less than seven innings, and in his last four turns he has tallied 10, 12, 13 and 10 strikeouts, respectively. ​