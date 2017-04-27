MLB

LHP: Chris Sale

1–2, 1.19 ERA, 1.11 FIP, 12.4 K/9, 2.0 WAR

Staffmates Rick Porcello and David Price can testify to the way that many a talented hurler's first season in Boston can fall short of expectations, but thus far Sale has been everything the Red Sox could have hoped for, particularly with Price ailing. Look past the won-loss record—a product of the team scoring just 10 runs in his five starts—and note that Sale has almost twice as many strikeouts (52) as baserunners allowed (29, via 15 hits and six walks) in 29 2/3 innings. He has yet to make a start of less than seven innings, and in his last four turns he has tallied 10, 12, 13 and 10 strikeouts, respectively. ​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters