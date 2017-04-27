MLB

LF: Khris Davis

.264/.368/.583, 7 HR, 12 RBI, 0.8 WAR

Despite moving from the homer-happy Miller Park to the power-stifling Oakland Coliseum when he was traded from the Brewers to the A's in February 2016, Davis nonetheless hit a career-high 42 dingers last year, good for third in the AL. He's back at it this year, homering twice against the Angels on Opening Day and adding five more since, helping him to a share of the league lead. What's more, he's boosted his plate discipline, cutting his rate of swinging at pitches outside the strike zone from 31.3% last year to 22.7% this year. As a result his walk rate has more than doubled, from 6.9% to 14.9%. ​

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters