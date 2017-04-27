LF: Khris Davis

.264/.368/.583, 7 HR, 12 RBI, 0.8 WAR

Despite moving from the homer-happy Miller Park to the power-stifling Oakland Coliseum when he was traded from the Brewers to the A's in February 2016, Davis nonetheless hit a career-high 42 dingers last year, good for third in the AL. He's back at it this year, homering twice against the Angels on Opening Day and adding five more since, helping him to a share of the league lead. What's more, he's boosted his plate discipline, cutting his rate of swinging at pitches outside the strike zone from 31.3% last year to 22.7% this year. As a result his walk rate has more than doubled, from 6.9% to 14.9%. ​