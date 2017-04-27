3B: Nolan Arenado

.321/.378/.654, 153 OPS+, 6 HR, 15 RBI, 1.3 WAR

Few players in the game are as entertaining on both sides of the ball as Arenado. He has led the NL in homers and RBIs in each of the past two seasons thanks in part to playing home games at Coors Field, while defensively he remains one of the game's best thanks to his quick reflexes, instincts and arm strength. He's a big reason why the upstart Rockies have gone 14–9 to start the season and trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by just a half-game in the NL West.