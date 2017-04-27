MLB

SS: Zack Cozart

.393/.493/.689, 213 OPS+, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1.3 WAR

An excellent defender whose power typically represents the extent of his offensive contributions, Cozart has been a hitting machine thus far. Vying to become the first shortstop in 121 years to hit .400—and no, I’m not expecting him to actually do so—he is second in the league in batting average and ranks third in OBP and fifth in SLG while leading in triples (four). Meanwhile, his walk rate (17.3%) is more than double that of last year. It won't last, but we should savor the 31-year-old's stellar performance as long as it does. ​

 

