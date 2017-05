Despite swing-and-miss concerns, Adell has a collection of tools that has drawn comparisons to Byron Buxton and Melvin Upton Jr.—perhaps the best of the entire draft class. The centerfielder's speed and power draw notice, as does his arm; he's been clocked at 97 mph from the outfield and is also considered a pitching prospect with a 92-94 mph fastball and a 12-to-6 curve.