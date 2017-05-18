MLB

Julio Teheran drills Jose Bautista with fastball in first at bat

Kenny Ducey
Friday May 19th, 2017

Braves starter Julio Teheran drilled Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista with a fastball one day after the two sides cleared the benches.

Teheran hit Bautista with a 96 mph heater in the top of the first, and both benches were warned.

An exchange between Atlanta’s Jason Motte and Toronto’s Kevin Pillar began the beef on Wednesday night, and Bautista escalated the situation by flipping his bat after a home run and staring down Braves lefty Eric O’Flaherty.

Pillar was suspended two games for directing a homophobic slur at Motte during the proceedings. 

