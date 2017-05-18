Julio Teheran drills Jose Bautista with fastball in first at bat
Braves starter Julio Teheran drilled Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista with a fastball one day after the two sides cleared the benches.
Teheran hit Bautista with a 96 mph heater in the top of the first, and both benches were warned.
Jose Bautista hit by pitch in his first at-bat after taking the first pitch inside. Both benches warned!!! pic.twitter.com/Th622BXGuG— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 19, 2017
An exchange between Atlanta’s Jason Motte and Toronto’s Kevin Pillar began the beef on Wednesday night, and Bautista escalated the situation by flipping his bat after a home run and staring down Braves lefty Eric O’Flaherty.
Pillar was suspended two games for directing a homophobic slur at Motte during the proceedings.
– Kenny Ducey