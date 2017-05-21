MLB

Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge lays out for an incredible catch vs. Rays

2:11 | MLB
Can Aaron Judge live up to Derek Jeter comparison?
Chris Chavez
Sunday May 21st, 2017

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who was recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is best known for his bat.

On Sunday afternoon, he showed that his 6'7" frame can also get out in front of some balls for incredible catches. With the Yankees leading 3–2 in the top of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Judge laid out in right-center field to rob Evan Longoria of an extra base hit.

He tossed the ball back into the infield to get Corey Dickerson out for the double play.

