Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge lays out for an incredible catch vs. Rays
New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who was recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is best known for his bat.
On Sunday afternoon, he showed that his 6'7" frame can also get out in front of some balls for incredible catches. With the Yankees leading 3–2 in the top of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Judge laid out in right-center field to rob Evan Longoria of an extra base hit.
He tossed the ball back into the infield to get Corey Dickerson out for the double play.