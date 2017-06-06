Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton is getting ready to host Lonzo Ball's pre-draft workout with the team on June 7.

Walton spoke with Jim Rome and said that he's not too concerned by the outspoken and opinionated nature of LaVar Ball, the draft prospect's father.

"We’re in the NBA, to me, that’s not an issue," Walton said. "Parents are always gonna have their opinions. They’re gonna be outspoken at times. As you know, Jim, I have a very outspoken father myself. It doesn’t bother me. If we were to draft him, we’re gonna coach him. He’s gonna be part of our team. He’s gonna be part of our family. And we’ll go from there. This is the NBA. We’ll keep the team where it needs to be. We’ll not let outside things like that influence us on whether or not we pick the kid."

Walton believes that the team will not have LaVar in the room for Lonzo's workout but would be welcome at the dinner meeting.

"I think he would definitely make the dinner more entertaining," Walton said. "He’s definitely welcomed to join us for that one."

The NBA draft will be held on June 22 and the Lakers have the No. 2 overall pick.