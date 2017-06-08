MLB

Astros’ Lance McCullers loses no-hitter against Royals

1:47 | MLB
Are the Astros in the middle of a World Series run?
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers lost a no-hitter against the Royals with one out in the seventh inning.

McCullers, Houston’s 23-year-old ace, had issued just two walks and struck out seven batters before surrendering a triple to Lorenzo Cain with Houston up 1–0.

If McCullers had completed the feat, it would be the second no-hitter in one week after Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez shut down the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The last Astros pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Mike Fiers, in August 2015.

