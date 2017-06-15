Shooting brings horror to one of Congress's most beloved traditions: the baseball game

Special Agent David Bailey, one of the Capitol Police officers injured in the attack on the Republican baseball practice earlier this week, threw out the first pitch at Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park.

Bailey came out to a standing ovation. The shooting injured Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who remained in serious condition on Thursday, among several others. The annual game briefly did away with divisive political rhetoric and served as a celebration of country.

Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, taken away in a stretcher with an injured ankle from the chaos in Virginia, hobbled around the third-base box Thursday night, coaching the GOP team as planned, with his crutches set aside. He wore a purple boot and gear from LSU. His aide, Zack Barth, who was shot by the Virginia assailant, walked across the field on crutches. Both appeared on the House floor earlier Thursday.

Just short of 25,000 watched the Democrats defeat the Republicans 11-2.

