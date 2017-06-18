MLB

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (44–26, plus-98, LT: 4)

As deep and talented as the Dodgers are at just about every position, one spot remains somewhat in limbo: second base. Even after blasting a two-run homer Sunday, Logan Forsythe’s still having an awful season. Acquired from the Rays for talented pitching prospect Jose De Leon over the winter, Forsythe’s batted an anemic .200/.331/.278, with injuries and a bloated 31% strikeout rate holding him to just two long balls in 36 games. 

If Forsythe doesn’t start hitting soon, the Dodgers could consider going with superutility man Chris Taylor (.299/.384/.511, pretty much out of nowhere) at second, assuming the team’s outfield health improves enough for Taylor to no longer be needed there. But here’s something even weirder: After batting .098 (OH-NINETY-EIGHT!) in the first five weeks of the season, Chase Utley can suddenly do no wrong. Since May 9, Utley’s hitting .300/.395/.530. As fun as it’s been to watch 20-somethings like Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, and Alex Wood become young stars in Dodger Blue, the idea of a 38-year-old Utley coming out of nowhere to fill the biggest lineup hole for a team obsessed with youth and carefully calibrated decisions would be absolutely perfect.

1. Houston Astros (46–24), plus-106, LT: 1

