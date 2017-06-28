Chicago Cubs third baseman and 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant left Wednesday night's game in the bottom of the third inning after making a routine out and rolling his ankle on the third base bag.

Bryant was helped off the field by team trainers. The team made an announcement that it will share more information with a later update.

Kris Bryant just left the game in the 5th after rolling his ankle...on third base. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Q6MEPv2L60 — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 29, 2017

Bryant entered Wednesday night's game hitting .264 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs.

The Cubs are 39–38 on the season and sit just one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central Division.

Chicago is also currently without World Series MVP Ben Zobrist since he was placed on the disabled list on June 16 with a wrist injury. Outfielder Jason Heyward is on the disabled list with a left hand injury.