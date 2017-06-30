MLB

Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz has no-hitter through eight innings vs. Athletics

  • Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz is going for his first career no-hitter against the A's.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz is through eight no-hit innings on a Friday night against the Athletics.  

The 25-year-old righty entered the game with a 5–5 record and a 3.81 ERA and had allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. Outside of an eight-run shellacking at the hands of Washington, Foltynewicz has been one of the Braves best and most consistent starters this season.

Follow along to see if Foltynewicz can finish his first career no-no here.

 

