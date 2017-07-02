MLB

11. Texas Rangers (40–42, plus-22, LT: 11)

It’s Robinson Chirinos Facts Day here at The 30!

Fact 1: In his past 479 at-bats, Chirinos has slammed 31 home runs (hat-tip Evan Grant and Jared Sandler for the initial tip-off. Only nine players in all of baseball hit that many (or more) homers at a faster pace last season.

Fact 2: Before Sunday, Chirinos had reached base 301 times without stealing a base, the third-longest such streak among all active major league players.

Fact 2 is mostly just fun trivia. As for Fact 1, the collapse in both Jonathan Lucroy’s offensive numbers, the weird (and sudden) drop in his strike-stealing ability and his pending free agency at season’s end have the Rangers shopping Lucroy aggressively to clear more playing time for Chirinos. It’s tough to argue against it.

