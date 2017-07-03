MLB

Mets prospect Logan Taylor injured after being attacked by homeless man

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Mets minor league pitcher Logan Taylor was injured Saturday in Salt Lake City when he was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery, a Salt Lake City detective told the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Taylor, who was in town with the Las Vegas 51s to play the Salt Lake Bees, was approached by 33-year-old Joshua Cruz, who was carrying a tire iron and a sock filled with rocks, detective Greg Wilking told the Review-Journal. Cruz demanded Taylor’s wallet and hit him in the back of the head with the tire iron when he refused. 

Taylor, 25, was concussed in the attack and needed six or seven staples to close a wound on his head, manager Pedro Lopez told the Review-Journal. Two of Taylor’s teammates, Dom Smith and Kevin McGowan, witnessed the attack. 

Cruz was arrested Saturday and booked into jail on Sunday, charged with aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. He remains in jail on $2,500 bond, as of 8:15 p.m. local time Monday.

Taylor was placed on the disabled list but was healthy enough to visit with the team at the park, Lopez told the Review-Journal

Taylor was an 11th-round pick in 2012 out of East Oklahoma State College and has steadily progressed through the Mets system. He made his Triple A debut this season and has a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings with Vegas. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters