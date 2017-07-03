Mets minor league pitcher Logan Taylor was injured Saturday in Salt Lake City when he was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery, a Salt Lake City detective told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Taylor, who was in town with the Las Vegas 51s to play the Salt Lake Bees, was approached by 33-year-old Joshua Cruz, who was carrying a tire iron and a sock filled with rocks, detective Greg Wilking told the Review-Journal. Cruz demanded Taylor’s wallet and hit him in the back of the head with the tire iron when he refused.

Taylor, 25, was concussed in the attack and needed six or seven staples to close a wound on his head, manager Pedro Lopez told the Review-Journal. Two of Taylor’s teammates, Dom Smith and Kevin McGowan, witnessed the attack.

Cruz was arrested Saturday and booked into jail on Sunday, charged with aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. He remains in jail on $2,500 bond, as of 8:15 p.m. local time Monday.

Taylor was placed on the disabled list but was healthy enough to visit with the team at the park, Lopez told the Review-Journal.

Taylor was an 11th-round pick in 2012 out of East Oklahoma State College and has steadily progressed through the Mets system. He made his Triple A debut this season and has a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings with Vegas.