Clayton Kershaw no-hitter broken up in 7th inning

Clayton Kershaw's no-hit bid against the Arizona Diamondbacks was broken up in the seventh inning Tuesday.

Shortstop Chris Owings reached on an infield single with one out in the inning.

The hit came on Kershaw's 103rd pitch of the night. Before the hit he walked two batters and had 10 strikeouts as the Los Angeles Dodgers held a 3-0 lead.

In June of 2014, Kershaw threw a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies. This was the last time a Dodger pitcher held a team hitless.