Mookie Betts led off Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a leadoff home run off Chris Archer.

Betts hit his 16th home run off an 85mph slider and set a new Red Sox franchise record for the most leadoff home runs. His 11th career leadoff home run broke his tie with former Boston outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

Watch Betts' home run below:

Betts is hitting .274 on the year with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. The Red Sox currently sit in first place in the American League East.