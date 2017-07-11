The American League won the 88th annual MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night by defeating the National League 2–1 in 10 innings at Marlins Park in Miami. This marks the fifth straight year that the American League won the All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano provided the heroics for the American League with a solo home run off Wade Davis to snap a 1–1 tie in the 10th inning. Cano became the first American League player to hit a home run in extra innings in an All-Star Game. It was also the first extra-inning All-Star Game home run since Tony Perez in 1967. Perez was one of the former players who threw out the first pitch on Tuesday night.

Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel earned the win after a scoreless ninth inning. Indians fireman Andrew Miller closed out the game in the 10th inning for the save.

This year's All-Star game marked the 12th time that the game went into extra innings. The last time the game went into extras was in 2008 when Michael Young won the game with a sacrifice fly in the 15th inning for the American League.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale started the game for the American League and pitched two innings giving up three hits and striking out two batters. Yankees set-up man Dellin Betances, Royals starter Jason Vargas and Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler pitched scoreless innings out of the bullpen before Twins starter Ervin Santana surrendered a solo home run to Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the bottom of the sixth inning. Molina's solo home run tied the game and marked the first Cardinals home run in the All-Star game since Reggie Smith in 1974.

Nationals star Max Scherzer was the National League's starting pitcher and struck out two batters, including Yankees' star Aaron Judge, in his only inning of work. Phillies reliever Pat Neshek and Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez added a scoreless frame each before Dodgers starter Alex Wood gave up two hits including an RBI single to Twins slugger Miguel Sano for a 1–0 lead in the fifth inning.

The All-Star Game no longer determines home field advantage for the World Series. Home field advantage is awarded to the pennant winner with the better regular season record.