MLB

Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus steps away from baseball for personal reasons

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has been placed on the restricted list after deciding to “step away from baseball,” the team announced Thursday. He is not expected back this season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times

“The Rays fully support Colby’s decision to step away from baseball,” the team said in a statement. “We are thankful for his contributions to our team, and we wish him and his family the best as they move forward. Respecting the privacy of Colby and his family, the Rays will have no further comment.”

Rasmus, 30, has been on the disabled list since June 23 with hip soreness. He batted .281 with an .896 OPS and nine home runs in 37 games. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Rays before this season. 

Rasmus has two brothers, Cory, who was in spring training with the Rays this year, and Casey, who retired unexpectedly from baseball as a 24-year-old minor league catcher in the Cardinals’ system. 

