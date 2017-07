(41–46, 10.5 games back in NL East, 9 games back in Wild Card): The Marlins' core—Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour, Dee Gordon, J.T. Realmuto, Christian Yelich—is good. The pitching is not. Even though they've gotten a solid year from Dan Straily (3.31 ERA) the Marlins have the second-worst starters' ERA in the NL. It's putting a good offense to waste. Below .500 is about where most people thought they would be. —Jeremy Fuchs