MLB

Cody Bellinger becomes first Dodger to hit for the cycle since 2009

1:22 | MLB
Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge are taking MLB by storm
Khadrice Rollins
39 minutes ago

In the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, Cody Bellinger became the ninth player in Dodgers history to hit for the cycle.

The rookie first baseman had a single in the first inning, and a two-run home run in the third that put the Dodgers ahead 2-0. Bellinger picked up a double the following inning, and then completed the cycle with a triple in the seventh.

The last Dodger to pull off this feat was Orlando Hudson in 2009. Bellinger is only the third player to hit for a cycle since the team moved to Los Angeles and is the first rookie to pull it off.

Going into Saturday's game, Bellinger was hitting .261 and only had one triple to his name.

