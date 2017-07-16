8. Colorado Rockies (53–41, plus-33, LT: 8)

The Rockies owe their success this season pretty much entirely to vastly improved pitching. To wit: Account for the massive adjustment statheads make for Coors Field, and Colorado ranks dead last in all of baseball for park-adjusted offense.

So while many contenders desperately search for rotation and bullpen help, the Rox are going after bats. With extreme groundball hitter/left fielder Ian Desmond predictably failing to produce, and normally potent right fielder Carlos Gonzalez unpredictably failing to produce, Colorado’s reportedly showing interest in slugger/free-agent-to-be J.D. Martinez. After missing the first five weeks of the season with a foot injury, Martinez has been one of the most productive power hitters in the league, launching 16 homers in 229 plate appearances, while slugging an impressive .636.

As FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi noted in his Martinez report, the NL West is loaded with very good left-handed pitchers, making the righty-swinging Martinez’s services that much more valuable to the Rockies. And while being short on bats isn’t ideal, Colorado’s pitching turnaround and winning season to date are still a hell of a lot better than where this team has been at any point in the past seven seasons.

