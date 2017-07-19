MLB

Giants may be interested in Pablo Sandoval after Red Sox release

Red Sox designate Pablo Sandoval for assignment
Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

The San Francisco Giants could reunite with former third baseman Pablo Sandoval after he was released by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

Before his release, Giants general manager was asked by KNBR about possibly bringing Sandoval back and said, "“It’s possible, we’ll just have to see what the Red Sox do and see how this plays out.

“I can’t say that I’ve spent a whole lot of time following him or even talking through his situation, but I have heard things and I have read things,” Evans added. “He’s not switch-hitting anymore, he’s gone all left-handed. But I heard the same things you heard, going into Spring Training, he was in great shape and I think the Red Sox thought he was going to be their third baseman and that’s why they traded Shaw to the Brewers.”

Sandoval played for the Giants from 2008 to 2014. He signed a five-year deal worth $95 million with the Red Sox in November 2014. Boston will still owe Sandoval $48.3 million. He was offered an assignment to Triple A Pawtucket but refused.

In his three season with the Red Sox, Sandoval disappointed with a .237 average, 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. He was hitting .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season.

