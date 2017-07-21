MLB

Watch: Aaron Judge Hits Home Run So Far MLB Cameras Can't Track It

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Aaron Judge had not hit a home run since July 7. Friday, he hit a home run so far that it couldn't be tracked.

The home run was the 31st for the rookie this season and gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Here is another look at the home run and some reactions.

It looks like Judge is adjusting to life after the All-Star break.

