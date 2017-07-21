Aaron Judge had not hit a home run since July 7. Friday, he hit a home run so far that it couldn't be tracked.

Aaron Judge hit it to the third-to-last row at Safeco. That's bonkers. pic.twitter.com/huNHrKNWO9 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 22, 2017

The home run was the 31st for the rookie this season and gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Here is another look at the home run and some reactions.

Aaron Judge just nearly hit a ball out of the stadium at Safeco Field. pic.twitter.com/1aLM8CmyBP — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 22, 2017

.@TheJudge44 rainbows the obvious HR right above us at @SafecoField & the Ms fan recipient throws ball back on field #WeHumble @Mariners pic.twitter.com/182gf6pKGM — Corey R. (@crunb) July 22, 2017

Where did that even land?!?!?



Home run No. 31 for @TheJudge44 almost leaves the stadium!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/zWfjCum7X7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 22, 2017

It looks like Judge is adjusting to life after the All-Star break.