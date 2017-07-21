MLB

MLB Rumors: Twins Close to Acquiring Jaime Garcia from Braves

Friday July 21st, 2017

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with less than two weeks before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs last week and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees on Tuesday.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Minnesota Twins are close to acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Indians have expressed interest in Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• A's starter Sonny Gray is the Astros' top target for a trade. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Texas Rangers are gauging Yu Darvish packages prior to trade deadline. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• Multiple teams are showing interest in Marlins closer AJ Ramos. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Yankees remain open to consider upgrades at first base. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com).

• Pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen are unlikely to be traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

Injuries

• Indians ace Corey Kluber is scratched from Friday's start against the Blue Jays because of neck discomfort. He hopes to return to the mound on Sunday.

• Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

• Indians pitcher Boone Logan likely headed to the disabled list with injury to left lat muscle.

