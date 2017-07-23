The MLB Trade Deadline is eight days away yet deals have already started taking place all around the league.

On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners assured their push for the playoffs in the American League West by acquiring reliever David Phelps in exchange for 19-year-old outfielder Brayan Hernandez and fellow prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.

Oakland A's starter Sonny Gray and Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish are among the top trade candidates.

The non-waiver trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on July 31.

• The Dodgers are showing strong interest in Darvish but remain in the early stages of any talks. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Yankees have reached out to the Miami Marlins about right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who has $295 million remaining after this season. The conversations took place weeks ago but have not materialized recently. It appears that selling the team is more of a priority than dealing its biggest star. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Yankees are intent on holding onto top prospects like Clint Frazier and Gleybar Torres as the deadline approaches. The team has checked in on Yu Darvis and Jaime Garcia. (Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Brewers and Twins are also among the teams that have discussed Garca with the Atlanta Braves. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN)

• The Yankees announced they acquired first baseman Bryan McBroom from the Blue Jays in exchange for Rob Refsnyder.

• The Rays are still looking for more assistance in the bullpen despite adding reliever Sergio Romo on Saturday from the Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later. (Marc Tomkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• "Half the league or more" has inquired about Padres reliever Brad Hand. (AJ Cassavell, MLB.com)

• The Astros have backed off in the hunt for Athletics starter Sonny Gray. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)