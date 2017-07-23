MLB

MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Talked Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The MLB Trade Deadline is eight days away yet deals have already started taking place all around the league.

On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners assured their push for the playoffs in the American League West by acquiring reliever David Phelps in exchange for 19-year-old outfielder Brayan Hernandez and fellow prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.

Oakland A's starter Sonny Gray and Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish are among the top trade candidates.

The non-waiver trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on July 31.

• The Yankees have reached out to the Miami Marlins about right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who has $295 million remaining after this season. The conversations took place weeks ago but have not materialized recently. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Rays are still looking for more assistance in the bullpen despite adding reliever Sergio Romo on Saturday from the Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later. (Marc Tomkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• "Half the league or more" has inquired about Padres reliever Brad Hand. (AJ Cassavell, MLB.com)

• The Astros have backed off in the hunt for Athletics starter Sonny Gray. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

