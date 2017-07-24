These are the five best contracts in baseball

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with one week before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Dodgers have shown interest in trading for Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish and Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Tigers and Cubs continue to have trade discussions with Alex Avila and Verlander being the focal point. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Pirates are leaning against trading outfielder Andrew McCutchen, though team has given no indication about picking up his $14.5 million club option for 2018. (Rob Biertempfel, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)

• Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says he doesn't expect to trade core players until ownership situation clears up. (Tim Healey, Sun Sentinel)

• No fewer than eight teams are now in the mix for Braves lefty Jamie Garcia after a deal with the Twins hit a snag. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Brewers have "expressed interest" in trading for Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Red Sox have been scouting Reds shortstop Zack Cozart. (Evan Drellich, CSNNE)

Injuries

• Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is likely headed to the disabled list with a back injury.

• Washington Nationals transferred outfielder Jayson Werth from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with a eft foot contusion.

• Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is listed as day-to-day after leaving Sunday's start early with right forearm tightness.

• New York Yankees second baseman 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Move is retroactive to July 22.

• Washington Nationals placed LF Chris Heisey on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

• Houston Astros placed third baseman Colin Moran on the 10-day disabled list with a facial fracture.