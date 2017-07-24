MLB

Rays Catcher Wilson Ramos Needs Six Staples to Close Cut from Broken Bat

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left Monday’s game against the Orioles in the fifth inning after being cut on the head with a piece of a broken bat. 

Ruben Tejada got jammed by an inside fastball and shattered his bat while grounding out to shortstop. Ramos, luckily, was not struck by a jagged edge of the bat, but the end hit square against his helmet. 

Ramos left the game after trainers helped stem the bleeding. He later received six staples in his scalp to close a laceration, the Rays announced

Ramos was an All-Star last season with the Nationals but had his year cut short by a torn ACL in late September. He signed with the Rays over the winter and returned from the injury in late June, taking over as the starting catcher. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters