Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left Monday’s game against the Orioles in the fifth inning after being cut on the head with a piece of a broken bat.

Ruben Tejada got jammed by an inside fastball and shattered his bat while grounding out to shortstop. Ramos, luckily, was not struck by a jagged edge of the bat, but the end hit square against his helmet.

Ramos left the game after trainers helped stem the bleeding. He later received six staples in his scalp to close a laceration, the Rays announced.

Scary scene in Tampa as Wilson Ramos took a bat off his head in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/iCXyslSkCl — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017

Ramos was an All-Star last season with the Nationals but had his year cut short by a torn ACL in late September. He signed with the Rays over the winter and returned from the injury in late June, taking over as the starting catcher.