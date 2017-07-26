The Philadelphia Phillies have been having a dreadful season, but prospect JP Crawford may be giving them hope for the future.

The Phillies' top prospect had an inside-the-park grand slam Wednesday that he capped off with a creative slide at home.

'You got me... not!'

Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford's fakeout slide caps off an inside-the-park grand slam! (📹: @IronPigs) pic.twitter.com/CQDPL2JskU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 27, 2017

The shortstop might be needed in Philadelphia sooner rather than later, especially if he can pull off more at-bats like this.