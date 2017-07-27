Braves Send Shortstop Dansby Swanson to Triple-A

These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Atlanta Braves optioned rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson to Triple-A Gwinnett, the team announced.

Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, is batting .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs in 95 games this eeason. He has only three hits since the All-Star break.

The Braves acquired Swanson, pitcher Aaron Blair and infielder Ender Inciarte from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2015 trade that also sent Shelby Miller to Arizona.

The team also optioned Blair to Triple-A after Wednesday's loss to 10–3 loss to Arizona after he was tagged for five runs in three innings.

Atlanta (48–52) is 12.5 games back of the first place Washington Nationals in the NL East.