The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

Rumors and News

• A's pitcher Sonny Gray has another suitor, this time the Seattle Mariners are showing interest in the right-hander. The Nationals are also in the mix for Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Philadelphia Phillies send veteran reliever Pat Neshek to the Colorado Rockies for three prospects.

• The Royals are now in talks with the Bluejays for starter Francisco Liriano. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija is unwilling to lift his no-trade clause. Samardzija can reject any trade to 22 teams. (Andrew Baggarly, San Jose Mercury News)

• The New York Yankees have entered the sweepstakes for pitcher Justin Wilson. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• The Minnesota Twins could look to deal Ervin Santana and recently acquired lefty Jaime Garcia. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Red Sox are unlikely to seek another bat on the trade market after acquiring Eduardo Nunez from the Giants. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The St. Louis Cardinals are willing to listen to offers for its young outfielders, such as Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers has a 10-team no trade clause. He can blcok trades to the Orioles, Red Sox, Cubs, Indians, Rockies, White Sox, Tigers, Athletics, Pirates and Blue Jays.

Injuries

• Washington Nationals placed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list with a nerve impingement in right forearm.

• Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. Move is retroactive to July 25.

• Colorado Rockies transferred pitcher Tyler Anderson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled lis with left knee inflammation.

• Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list a left hamstring strain. Move is retroactive to July 23.

• Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a right lower leg strain.

• Miami Marlins placed pitcher Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder impingement. Move is retroactive to July 25.