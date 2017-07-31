Watch: Dodgers' Kyle Farmer Hits Walk-Off Double in First MLB At-Bat

These are the five best contracts in baseball

Welcome to the big leagues, Kyle Farmer.

The Dodgers rookie catcher, who the club called up on Friday, had his first major-league at-bat come in a huge spot in Sunday night's game against the Giants. He delivered.

Farmer pinch-hit in the bottom of the 11th inning with Los Angeles trailing, 2–1. After Corey Seager hit a leadoff double in the inning, San Francisco opted to have reliever Albert Suarez intentionally walk Justin Turner, owner a .356 average, to bring up Farmer.

Sunday's starters, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu, both sparkled over seven shutout innings in a pitcher's duel before relenting to their respective bullpens. Pedro Baez earned the victory for Los Angeles.

The walk-off win, which was the Dodgers' eighth in a row, moved them to a major league-best 74–31 on the season.