Tuesday night was one Jon Lester won't forget, even if he didn't pitch particularly well.

Lester hit his first-career home run to left center in the third inning.

JON LESTER HOME RUN ALERT

In the fourth, Lester fanned Jack Reinheimer for his 2,000th career strikeout. Among active lefties, only C.C. Sabathia, Cole Hamels and Clayton Kershaw have more strikeouts.

.@JLester34 becomes the 25th LHP in @MLB history to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.

He ranks 4th among active LHP.



— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2017

Lester struck out nine but let up three runs before being pulled with no outs in the fifth.