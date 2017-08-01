WATCH: Jon Lester Hits First Career Home Run, Records 2,000th Strikeout in Same Game
Tuesday night was one Jon Lester won't forget, even if he didn't pitch particularly well.
Lester hit his first-career home run to left center in the third inning.
🚨 JON LESTER HOME RUN ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4OXBVw1Q1E— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 2, 2017
In the fourth, Lester fanned Jack Reinheimer for his 2,000th career strikeout. Among active lefties, only C.C. Sabathia, Cole Hamels and Clayton Kershaw have more strikeouts.
.@JLester34 becomes the 25th LHP in @MLB history to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2017
He ranks 4th among active LHP. pic.twitter.com/Bk6RYxmfm0
Lester struck out nine but let up three runs before being pulled with no outs in the fifth.