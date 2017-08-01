MLB

WATCH: Jon Lester Hits First Career Home Run, Records 2,000th Strikeout in Same Game

3:10 | MLB
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Tuesday night was one Jon Lester won't forget, even if he didn't pitch particularly well. 

Lester hit his first-career home run to left center in the third inning. 

In the fourth, Lester fanned Jack Reinheimer for his 2,000th career strikeout. Among active lefties, only C.C. Sabathia, Cole Hamels and Clayton Kershaw have more strikeouts. 

Lester struck out nine but let up three runs before being pulled with no outs in the fifth. 

