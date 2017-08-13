Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will make his first start of the 2017 season on Monday after returning from cancer treatment, manager Bud Black announced Sunday.

Bettis underwent surgery in November for his cancer, and was forced to undergo chemotherapy in March after the cancer spread to his lymph nodes.

Bettis threw 23 1/3 innings in rehab between the Rockies' Double-A and Triple-A teams.

Last season, Bettis threw a career-high 186 innings, going 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA. Bettis, 28, has been with the Rockies since 2013.

The Rockies are currently tied with the Diamondbacks atop the NL Wild Card Race, holding a 4.5 game lead over the Cubs and Cardinals.