MLB

Video: Joey Votto Doubled Against a Four-Man Outfield

0:28 | MLB
Giancarlo Stanton Sets Marlins Record With 43rd Home Run of Season
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Joe Maddon pulled out every trick imaginable to stop Joey Votto on Monday night but it wasn’t enough. 

With Votto up and nobody on, the Cubs employed the seldom-used four-man outfield shift in an attempt to minimize the chances of an extra-base hit. Third baseman Kris Bryant moved out to left-centerfield as the Cubs shaded against an opposite-field hit to the outfield. 

And how did that work out for them?

Leave it to Votto to find the one spot on the field not covered by any kind of conventional—or unconventional—shift. 

