Dodgers' Rich Hill Has Perfect Game Through Eight Innings vs. Pirates

Daniel Rapaport
33 minutes ago

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is perfect through eight innings against the Pirates. The game is tied 0-0.

Hill has struck out nine and thrown just 87 pitches while facing the minimum 24 hitters so far. 

The 37-year-old Hill has had a solid season, entering Wednesday night's game with a 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 112 strikeouts. 

We'll continue to keep you updated as Hill works toward the extremely rare feat. Should he complete the perfect game, it would be just the 24th such game in MLB history and the first since Felix Hernandez did it in August 2012. 

Seventh Inning

• Starling Marte hit a sharply hit ground ball right at second baseman Logan Forsythe for the first out of the inning. 

• Hill threw a fastball past Josh Harrison for his ninth strikeout of the night. 

• Hill got Andrew McCutchen to ground out to Forsythe. He is now perfect through 7.  

Eighth Inning

• Josh Bell lined out on a hard hit ball that second baseman Chase Utley dove to catch.

• David Freese popped out to first basemen Adrian González.

• Hill struck out Sean Rodriguez on fastball.

