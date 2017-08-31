The Detroit Tigers just did something they have done very rarely in the last 12 years: they accepted defeat. There will be no retooling, no serious talk about next year, no chance of suddenly finding $214 million under the clubhouse sofa cushions to sign a free agent. Justin Upton is gone, J.D. Martinez was already gone, and do you know who should be next? Everybody.

Justin Verlander? Michael Fulmer? Why not? I wouldn’t fault the Tigers for trading Paws for a mascot to be named later.

The Tigers are bad and are on a nonstop flight to worse. Trading Upton to the Angels for a prospect was an obvious move. Upton is having a terrific year for a losing team. He can and should opt out of his contract this winter. It makes no sense for the Tigers to pay him.

The Tigers’ minor-league system is widely considered one of the worst in the majors. But the truth is that putting everybody on the trading block is the easy part. They don’t have the one star under a bargain contract, like Chris Sale or even Andrew Miller recently, who can fetch prime prospects.

There is only one way out of this mess, and it’s the long way.

The Tigers must do all sorts of things that they haven’t done in 12 years. They need to focus on four years from now. They need to draft better than other teams, then hold onto the prospects. They need to find bargains on the free-agent market who can turn into trade chips down the line. They need to make savvy moves in the international market. And they need to trade everybody who gets good enough to trade until the team is competitive again.

To understand the psychological shift that is required here, think back to this year’s non-waiver trade deadline. The old Tigers would have been buyers – in recent years, they acquired David Price, Anibal Sanchez, Doug Fister, Joakim Soria and Jhonny Peralta at the trade deadline. This year, the conventional wisdom was that the Tigers should shop the expensive 34-year-old Verlander, and build a rotation around 24-year-old potential ace Michael Fulmer. But even that was not a radical enough adjustment.

I think the Tigers needed to shop Fulmer more vigorously than Verlander, and here is why:

Fulmer is in his second full season. He has one more year under team control for pennies, then hits arbitration, where his salary will rise for four years if he pitches well. The Tigers would need a miracle to contend in the next two years, and even 2020 is unlikely. Fulmer’s cheapest years do nothing for them – they will stink with or without him. Meanwhile, his trade value is more likely to go down than up. He could blow out his arm. He could fail to develop into an ace. And even if he pitches exceptionally well, he gets closer to free agency every year that they keep him.

Fulmer is far more valuable to a current contender that wants a young, controllable starter than he is to the Tigers. They should do everything they can to trade him this winter for a prospect haul.

Meanwhile, Verlander struggled in the first half. He is owed at least $56 million over the next two years. The summer trade market was limited for him … but it will likely improve this winter. He was one of the best pitchers in the American League last year. Even when he was pitching poorly this year, there were signs that he could regain his form. He has done it before. I fully expect Verlander to finish this season well and generate more interest after the season than he did this summer … and that is when the Tigers should try to trade him.

Verlander has a no-trade clause, but he sounds open to waiving it for the right team. Trading Verlander would be painful – he is one of the best and most loved Detroit athletes of this generation. It is hard to find an athlete anywhere who is more competitive than Verlander. At his peak, he was one of the best shows in sports. But he also wants to win a World Series, and he’s smart. He must know that is unlikely to happen for him in Detroit.

Verlander’s contract is not the disaster that some people have made it out to be. The Tigers should know. Four years ago, they foolishly signed Miguel Cabrera to an eight-year, $248-million extension. Cabrera is a lock for the Hall of Fame, a tremendous competitor and teammate, a frequently delightful guy and as tough as they come … but he is human, and humans age. Committing that much money to a player who was 33 when his contract started was just not smart.

Cabrera’s slash line this year is .252/.338/.405. The Tigers owe him $184 million. I don’t think Cabrera is finished. The great ones often find ways to squeeze more excellence out of themselves when we don’t expect it. Tim Duncan did it. David Ortiz did, too. Cabrera may have a healthy, All-Star-quality year or two left in him. (The Tigers should move him to designated hitter, where he is more likely to stay healthy and at least has a chance for an Ortiz-like finish to his career. But Cabrera has always resisted being a full-time DH. He would play 15 innings a day if he could.)

Cabrera’s contract was always going to be an albatross. You could see it the moment the Tigers signed him. But owner Mike Ilitch didn’t see it or didn’t care – the Tigers were used to spending big and winning big, and Ilitch had no interest in stopping. All he wanted was to win the World Series. He died trying, and there is something admirable in that.

It is a shame that so many people will remember this generation of Tigers’ teams for their failure to win it all – an understandable shame, but a shame nonetheless. They were one of the great franchise revival stories anywhere. From 1994 to 2005, they had 12 straight losing seasons. They lost at least 106 games three times, and went a mind-boggling 43-119 in 2003. Those 2003 Tigers were so awful that more of them finished with a negative WAR than a positive WAR; the average Tiger was worse than a Triple-A replacement.

The Tigers of that era were not just bad. They seemed hopeless. Then came the stunning 2006 run to the World Series, which looked like a fluke but wasn’t. The Tigers were in contention into September for seven of the next nine years. They won four A.L. Central titles. There were many nights when they had Verlander on the mound and Cabrera batting third and wouldn’t have traded either for anybody.

The era should be remembered that way. Verlander and Cabrera should be remembered as Detroit icons. I hope they are. But being an icon doesn’t count in the standings. Cabrera’s career numbers won’t help Jordan Zimmerman get anybody out.

This is the reality that Tigers general manager Al Avila must face: Every other team in the American League Central has a brighter future than his team. The Tigers aren’t back where they were in 2003, but they will be bad for a while. It would not stun me if Chris Ilitch eventually puts the team on the market, but even if he keeps it, this much is clear: The Tigers’ era of the spend-’til-you-drop is over. The bill is finally due. Paying it off will take years.