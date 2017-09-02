These are the five best contracts in baseball

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer left Saturday’s game with an apparent injury.

Archer threw just eight pitches and allowed back-to-back homers to open the game against the Chicago White Sox. He failed to record an out and was replaced by Austin Pruitt.

Archer’s velocity was down to begin the game, but it’s unclear exactly why he was removed.

The 28-year-old entered the game with a 3.76 ERA and a 9–7 record in 29 starts this season.