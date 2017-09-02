MLB

Rays’ Chris Archer Leaves With Apparent Injury After Allowing Back-to-Back Homers

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer left Saturday’s game with an apparent injury.

Archer threw just eight pitches and allowed back-to-back homers to open the game against the Chicago White Sox. He failed to record an out and was replaced by Austin Pruitt.

Archer’s velocity was down to begin the game, but it’s unclear exactly why he was removed.

The 28-year-old entered the game with a 3.76 ERA and a 9–7 record in 29 starts this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters