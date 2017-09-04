MLB

Ralph Kiner, 54, 1949

After serving more than 2 1/2 years in the Navy, Kiner debuted with the Pirates in 1946 and immediately established himself as one of the game's top sluggers, hitting 23 homers—remarkably, enough to lead the NL. He would do so for the next six seasons as well, with 51 in 1947, 40 in '48 and then a career-high 54 in '49, two short of Hack Wilson’s NL record, set in 1930. Kiner went yard just twice in Pittsburgh's first 16 games, then hit eight or nine homers in each of the next three months, giving him 27 in the team's first 97 games. He hit that many in just 55 games the rest of the way, including 16 in September, an NL record that has been matched (by Greg Vaughn in 1999 and Barry Bonds in 2001) but not surpassed.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters