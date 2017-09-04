MLB

Roger Maris, 61, 1961

Roger Maris seemed an unlikely candidate to one day challenge the revered Ruth when he was traded to the Yankees by the Kansas City A's after the 1959 season having hit only 58 career home runs. But Maris won the AL MVP award in 1960 with 39 homers, a league-best 112 RBIs and a .952 OPS at age 25.

The next season—baseball's first with a 162-game schedule—he started slowly, hitting his only home run of April in New York's 11th game. A four-game homer streak that started on May 17 finally got him going, as he hit 24 in the next 38 games. On July 25 he hit two homers in each game of a doubleheader with the White Sox to set a new career high of 40 and when Chicago came back to the Bronx he capped a run of six straight games with a home run by hitting two on Aug. 16, 13 years to the day since Ruth's death.

By then Maris had 48 homers and baseball's old guard was sufficiently concerned about Ruth's record being broken that commissioner Ford Frick stipulated that for Maris to be recognized as the sole home run king he would have to do it in 154 games. Maris couldn't get there, reaching 58, but he hit No. 59 in Game 155 and tied Ruth's hallowed mark in Game 159. On the last day of the season, Oct. 1, he ripped a fastball from Boston's Tracy Stallard into the rightfield seats for his 61st home run. 

Ironically the so-called asterisk that was unfairly applied to Maris has now been affixed in the minds of many to the only players who have surpassed his total. To those people, Maris remains the single-season home run champion.

Ted Keith

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters