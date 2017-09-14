Watch: Cleveland Gets Walk-Off Win for 22nd Consecutive Victory
The Cleveland Indians can't stop winning games.
Cleveland went into the ninth inning of Thursday's contest against the Royals down 2-1, but a Francisco Lindor two-out double pushed the game to extra innings.
Back against the wall? Hit it off the wall! @Lindor12BC is SO CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Y3kC1roTcF— MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017
Then in the 10th inning with two on and no outs, Jay Bruce hit a walk-off double to give Cleveland the 3-2 win.
Jay Bruce was feeling 22 pic.twitter.com/PiquXjSAYQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2017
The Indians will look to extend their AL record 22-game winning streak against the Royals on Friday.