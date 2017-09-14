The Cleveland Indians Are Not Just Beating Teams... They're Dominating Them

The Cleveland Indians can't stop winning games.

Cleveland went into the ninth inning of Thursday's contest against the Royals down 2-1, but a Francisco Lindor two-out double pushed the game to extra innings.

Back against the wall? Hit it off the wall! @Lindor12BC is SO CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Y3kC1roTcF — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017

Then in the 10th inning with two on and no outs, Jay Bruce hit a walk-off double to give Cleveland the 3-2 win.

Jay Bruce was feeling 22 pic.twitter.com/PiquXjSAYQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2017

The Indians will look to extend their AL record 22-game winning streak against the Royals on Friday.