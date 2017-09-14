MLB

Watch: Cleveland Gets Walk-Off Win for 22nd Consecutive Victory

2:01 | MLB
The Cleveland Indians Are Not Just Beating Teams... They're Dominating Them
Khadrice Rollins
22 minutes ago

The Cleveland Indians can't stop winning games.

Cleveland went into the ninth inning of Thursday's contest against the Royals down 2-1, but a Francisco Lindor two-out double pushed the game to extra innings.

Then in the 10th inning with two on and no outs, Jay Bruce hit a walk-off double to give Cleveland the 3-2 win.

The Indians will look to extend their AL record 22-game winning streak against the Royals on Friday.

