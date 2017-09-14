MLB

Walk-Off Win Pushes Indians' Historic Win Streak to 22

The Cleveland Indians Are Not Just Beating Teams... They're Dominating Them
Connor Grossman
The Indians came as close as they could to losing, yet their memorable winning streak managed to reach 22 games after Jay Bruce lined a walk-off single in the 10th inning to complete the team's comeback. Cleveland beat the Royals, 3-2, at Progressive Field on Thursday night.

Francisco Lindor rescued the Indians with two outs and two strikes in the ninth. He lined a double off the left field that scored Erik Gonzlaez. That set up Bruce’s heroics just an inning later.

Thursday’s win allowed Cleveland to advance past the 1935 Cubs and claim ownership of the second longest winning streak in major league history. Only the 1916 Giants and their 26-game win streak stand ahead of the Indians, but the Giants’ streak is marred by a tie that was later replayed.

It took a superb pitching effort by the Royals, who limited the Indians to one run on nine hits in the first nine innings, to nearly deal Cleveland its first loss since Aug. 23. The Indians entered the game averaging nearly seven runs per game during the streak.

This was the only one of Cleveland’s 22 consecutive wins to reach extra innings, and just the fourth one-run game the team has played. The Indians still have three more games to play at home against the Royals this series, pitting Trevor Bauer and Jason Vargas against each other on Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST.

